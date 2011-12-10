Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby speaks during a joint news conference with Iraq's Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari in the headquarters of the foreign ministry in Baghdad, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

CAIRO Arab League foreign ministers will meet in Cairo at the end of the coming week to discuss a response to Syria's conditional acceptance of an Arab peace plan, Egypt's MENA news agency quoted a League official as saying on Saturday.

Syria faces sanctions from Arab nations in response to its violent crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

The Arab League has repeatedly extended deadlines for Syria to agree to a plan that would see Arab monitors oversee its withdrawal of troops from towns. The latest expired on December 4.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem wrote to the League saying Damascus was prepared to sign an ageement that would allow League monitors into Syria, but only if certain conditions were met, MENA quoted the unnamed official as saying.

MENA quoted Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby as saying the foreign ministers would have to agree before responding to Moualem's letter.

"We have once again called on Syria to sign the monitors agreement," MENA quoted the official as saying.

