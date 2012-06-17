ABU DHABI, June 17 The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF)
said on Sunday it was arranging a $65 million credit facility
for Egypt to help the country trade with other Arab states, as
political instability threatens Cairo with a balance of payments
crisis.
The credit line will be extended through a trade financing
programme run by the AMF, central banks and other financial
institutions in the region, said the AMF, a multilateral lending
body with 22 member countries.
Egypt's balance of payments deficit ballooned to $11 billion
in the first nine months of its 2011-2012 fiscal year, more than
double year-ago levels, as inflows of capital largely dried up.
Cairo is seeking aid from a wide range of international
donors; Egyptian officials said in February they had asked for
$500 million each from the AMF and the African Development Bank,
$1 billion from the World Bank and $660 million from the
European Union. But aid has generally been slow to arrive,
partly because donors have been cautious about lending while
Egypt's political outlook remains unclear.
Farouk el-Okdah, Egypt's central bank governor, said at a
meeting of AMF and regional central bank officials in Abu Dhabi
on Sunday that the capital and revenues of Egyptian commercial
banks were strong. "We are in a better position now," he said
without giving figures.