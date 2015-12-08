DUBAI Dec 8 Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's sixth-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday it has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.55 riyals ($0.15) per share for the second half of 2015.

This amount would be the same it paid for the second half of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank will announce the dividend distribution date at a later time, it said in a bourse statement.

($1 = 3.7514 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)