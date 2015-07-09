DUBAI, July 9 Arab National Bank,
Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported on
Thursday a 6.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit,
beating analysts' forecasts.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 835.3 million
riyals ($222.8 million), compared to 785.4 million riyals in the
same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the
bank to post a net profit of 824.8 million riyals for the
quarter.
Arab National Bank is 40 per cent owned by Jordan's largest
lender Arab Bank.
($1 = 3.7497 riyals)
