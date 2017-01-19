DUBAI Jan 19 Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 4.9 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, according to a bourse statement.

* Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 565.1 million riyals ($150.8 million), compared to 594.4 million riyals a year earlier.

* Average forecast of three analysts: profit of 729.4 million riyals. Arab National Bank is 40 percent owned by Jordan's largest lender Arab Bank Group. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)