DUBAI Oct 13 Arab National Bank,
Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.2
percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, marginally
missing analysts' forecasts.
Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 764.2 million
riyals ($203.8 million) compared to 747.9 million riyals in the
same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the
lender would make a third-quarter net profit of 789.2 million
riyals.
Arab National Bank, 40 percent owned by Jordan's largest
lender Arab Bank, cited a rise in operating income as
a reason for the increase in earnings, without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)