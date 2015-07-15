DUBAI, July 15 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank
has received regulatory approval to raise 2 billion
riyals ($533.28 million)through sukuk which will enhance its
supplementary capital, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The kingdom's seventh-largest lender by assets will
privately place the Tier 2 sukuk with a tenor of 10 years
although it allows the issuer to redeem the security after five
years.
Arab National Bank joins a string of Saudi Arabian banks
that have sought to replenish their capital reserves in the last
couple of years by issuing capital-boosting bonds and bonus
shares following a period of strong lending growth.
Sources told Reuters in June that Riyad Bank had
completed a sukuk worth 4 billion riyals which would enhance its
Tier 2 capital while Saudi British Bank privately
placed a 1.5 billion riyal subordinated Tier 2 sukuk in May.
Capital reserves are high in Saudi Arabia due to the
kingdom's conservative regulatory standards.
($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Jason Neely)