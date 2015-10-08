BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
DUBAI Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank has issued 2 billion riyals ($533 million) of 10-year sukuk through a private placement, the kingdom's seventh largest lender by assets said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
The bank has the right to call the sukuk after five years, it said. The yield was expected to be 140 basis points over the six-month Saudi interbank offered rate, the statement added.
The proceeds of the issue will enhance the bank's capital in addition to allowing it to expand its activities through its Islamic window, the bank said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement.