DUBAI Dec 20 Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest bank by assets, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the second half of 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The dividend is lower than 0.55 riyals paid in the corresponding period of last year.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Jane Merriman)