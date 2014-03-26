* Disarray at summit bodes ill for Syria opposition
* Some Gulf Arabs angry over Qatari backing for Brotherhood
* Iran and ally Syria reap advantage from Arab quarrels
By Sylvia Westall and Amena Bakr
KUWAIT, March 26 Arab leaders at odds over
supporting Islamists in upheavals across the Middle East have
proved in no mood to reconcile at a summit this week, an outcome
likely to satisfy Syria and Iran in their rivalry with regional
heavyweights Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
Heads of state assembled in Kuwait publicly acknowledged
they needed to end quarrels that are exacerbating an already
catastrophic war in Syria as well as turmoil in Egypt and Iraq.
Behind the scenes tempers appeared too frayed for any
possibility of joint Arab action against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, or a common line on Tehran as it seeks detente with
some Gulf neighbours and a thaw with the United States.
Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi told Reuters that Arab
nations had never been as divided. He compared the use by some
states of satellite TV stations to broadcast conflicting views
to the Arab world with the past, when leaders such as of Egypt
and Syria used radio propaganda to win regional influence.
"We're back to 'my radio is more powerful than your radio'.
War across the airwaves. This country slanders the other. It's
very upsetting," said Khashoggi.
States differed not only over the Syrian civil war but also
the entire Arab Spring. Some saw the 2011 revolts against
autocratic rule as negative for Arabs while others thought they
marked "the true course of history".
"Bashar al-Assad and Iran are benefiting from this division
between the Gulf countries," said Ebtisam al-Qitbi, a professor
of political science at the Emirates University in the United
Arab Emirates. She criticised a lack of consensus on supporting
Assad's political opponents. "There are no real steps to solve
the Syrian crisis. The opposition felt they were alone at this
summit," she said.
Inter-Arab disputes that stem largely from Arab Spring have
weakened leading Sunni Muslim states while Shi'ite rival Iran
tries to improve its relations without the outside world.
Tehran's Arab ally Syria, embroiled in a sectarian war that has
killed 140,000 people and displaced millions, also benefits from
the lack of unity.
"Differences in approach to some of the thorniest issues in
the reordering of the post-Arab Spring landscape are simply too
great to paper over, at least for the moment," said Kristian
Coates Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the Baker Institute in the
United States.
COMPLEX RIFT
The disputes between states otherwise united in deploring
Assad's attempts to crush an uprising begun by unarmed
civilians, add up to the most complex rift for a quarter of a
century.
Arabs split into pro- and anti-Baghdad camps after Iraq's
1990 invasion of Kuwait and subsequent ejection by a U.S.-led
force, marking regional diplomacy for years afterwards. But the
latest disputes involve political forces energised by the Arab
Spring after decades of repression, and so may last longer.
At the Kuwait summit, a closing "declaration" contained a
pledge to end divisions but there was no official final joint
communique, reflecting an inability to agree common positions.
Crown Prince Salman, head of the Saudi delegation, left in
hours. The United Arab Emirates sent the ruler of its Fujairah
emirate, not its top representative, in what analysts said was a
sign the UAE was not ready to discuss its differences.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, whose country
some in the Gulf regard as a reckless foreign policy maverick,
signalled an unchanged view of the world. In his speech to the
summit, he said the Arab Spring led to "hope for a better
future" - a view diametrically opposed to most Gulf Arab states.
His phrase highlights one of the main quarrels dividing
Arabs - Qatar's support for the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood
in Egypt, a movement whose republican views and use of electoral
politics are seen by the hereditary rulers of many Gulf states
as a potent political menace.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain accuse Qatar of
interfering in their internal affairs and earlier this month
withdrew their ambassadors from Doha in protest. They are
furious about Qatar's refusal of their requests for an end to
what they see as a stream of seditious pro-Brotherhood
propaganda broadcast by Doha-based al Jazeera television.
SAUDIS "VERY FIRM"
The three governments are also alarmed by what they regard
as Qatari meddling in Yemen. Qatar denies interfering anywhere
but vows no change in its foreign policy, which appears to
assume that Islamists are the future in Arab politics.
"The Saudis ... wanted to be very firm with Qatar" at the
summit, said a diplomat. "There are problems about the
Brotherhood, the future of Egypt, Syria. Kuwait did all it could
to have a consensus. But the Saudis are very firm."
In the Syrian war, Riyadh and Doha both back Islamist groups
fighting Assad's forces, but they are rivals for influence in
the political and armed wings of the opposition. In turn, Assad
gets political support from Iraq and Algeria, weapons from old
ally Russia, and military backing and advice from Iran.
Qitbi said that in a recent battle in Syria's Yabroud town
north of Damascus, the Qataris told Islamist groups which they
fund to pull out of the fighting, apparently to irritate the
Saudis. The area later fell to the Syrian army.
Other disputes involve accusations from Baghdad of Saudi and
Qatari backing for Islamist insurgents in Iraq's Anbar province.
They deny the assertions.
Yet further differences exist over what many Gulf states
regard as interference in their affairs by Iran, locked in a
struggle for regional influence with Sunni rival Saudi Arabia.
Oman, and to a lesser extent Qatar, appear to view with
equanimity Iran's efforts to return to the international
mainstream by allaying fears over its nuclear programme. Tehran
says the work is peaceful but the West fears it is a cover for a
bomb programme.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have accused Tehran of stoking
subversion within their Shi'ite communities, and with the UAE
they are uneasy about negotiations on ending the nuclear dispute
between Tehran and world powers.
The summit host, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, urged states to overcome the rifts he said were
blocking Arab initiatives. "The dangers around us are enormous
and we will not move towards joint Arab action without our unity
and without casting aside our differences," he said.
Qatar's Tamim appeared to chide Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, a Shi'te, for stigmatising the country's Sunni
minority which tends to see him as a pawn of Iran.
A few words later, Tamim appeared to have a message for
Egypt, which has declared the Brotherhood - expelled from power
last July by the army - as a terrorist organisation. Riyadh
issued the same declaration on the Brotherhood this year.
Arabs should not attach the label of terrorism "to those who
differ politically with us, because that would proliferate
terrorism rather than isolating it," he said.
(Aditional reporting by Sami Aboudi and Rania El Gamal in
Dubai, Angus McDowall, Samia Nakhoul, Mariam Karouny and Dominic
Evans in Beirut, writing by William Maclean; editing by David
Stamp)