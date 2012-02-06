* Bank says operating profits grew despite Arab unrest

AMMAN Feb 6 Net profits at Arab Bank Group rose 13 percent to $305.9 million in 2011 on the back of higher revenues, despite the political upheaval that hit the region, the bank reported on Monday.

Chairman Abdel Hamid Shoman said the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits increase by more than $1 billion to $31.7 billion at the end of 2011.

"These results were as a result of the bank's concerted efforts to enhance liquidity and capital adequacy and through effective risk management," Shoman said.

Shoman also said the board proposed paying 25 percent of 2011 profits in a cash dividend, up from 20 percent in 2010.

The bank, whose geographic diversification has helped it weather turmoil in the past, said net operating income in 2011 before provisions and taxes amounted to $922 million.

"Despite the bank's presence in more than one country that has witnessed political and economic developments, the bank was able to achieve growth in operating profits in most of these countries," Shoman added.

The firm is one of the Arab world's largest privately owned banks, with over 20 percent owned by the family of Lebanon's former prime minister, Rafik al-Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005, and a similar size stake held by Jordan's social pension fund. The rest is mainly held by long-term private investors.

Arab Bank owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dan Lalor, Greg Mahlich)