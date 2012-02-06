* Bank says operating profits grew despite Arab unrest
* Deposits grow more than $1 bln to $31.7 bln in 2011
(Adds details and background)
AMMAN Feb 6 Net profits at Arab Bank
Group rose 13 percent to $305.9 million in 2011 on the
back of higher revenues, despite the political upheaval that hit
the region, the bank reported on Monday.
Chairman Abdel Hamid Shoman said the bank, one of the Middle
East's major financial institutions with a strong presence
across the region, saw deposits increase by more than $1 billion
to $31.7 billion at the end of 2011.
"These results were as a result of the bank's concerted
efforts to enhance liquidity and capital adequacy and through
effective risk management," Shoman said.
Shoman also said the board proposed paying 25 percent of
2011 profits in a cash dividend, up from 20 percent in 2010.
The bank, whose geographic diversification has helped it
weather turmoil in the past, said net operating income in 2011
before provisions and taxes amounted to $922 million.
"Despite the bank's presence in more than one country that
has witnessed political and economic developments, the bank was
able to achieve growth in operating profits in most of these
countries," Shoman added.
The firm is one of the Arab world's largest privately owned
banks, with over 20 percent owned by the family of Lebanon's
former prime minister, Rafik al-Hariri, who was assassinated in
2005, and a similar size stake held by Jordan's social pension
fund. The rest is mainly held by long-term private investors.
Arab Bank owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National
Bank ANB.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dan Lalor, Greg
Mahlich)