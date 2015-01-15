BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
CAIRO Jan 15 A subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis has raised its offer for Egypt's Arab Dairy to 60.5 Egyptian pounds per share, topping a rival bid from Pioneers Holding as a takeover battle heats up.
Egypt's market regulator said in a statement it was looking into the new bid from the Lactalis subsidiary, called Al-Nour for Dairy Industries. The regulator extended the deadline for new bids last week to Jan. 22, after Pioneers raised its offer for the cheesemaker. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.