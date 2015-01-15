(Adds deadline extension, background)
CAIRO Jan 15 A subsidiary of Europe's biggest
dairy group Lactalis has raised its offer for Egypt's Arab Dairy
to 60.5 Egyptian pounds ($8.43) per share, topping a
rival bid from Pioneers Holding as a takeover battle
heats up.
The revised bid values Arab Dairy at 363 million Egyptian
pounds ($50.5 million) against $49.68 million for the latest
Pioneer offer.
Egypt's market regulator said in a statement it had accepted
the new bid from the Lactalis subsidiary, called Al-Nour for
Dairy Industries, and had extended the deadline for new bids to
Feb. 1 from Jan. 22.
Pioneers, a financial firm that already owns 25 percent of
Arab Dairy, increased its offer for the company to 59.20 pounds
per share last week, topping the previous offer of 58 pounds
from Lactalis.
Pioneers originally bid 56 pounds a share for the Egyptian
cheesemaker in August but has been forced to increase its offer
price after a slew of rivals entered the fray.
The battle for control of Arab Dairy is part of a recent
flurry of activity on Egypt's stock exchange, signalling
resurgent interest from international investors in a market
looking to restore confidence after the turmoil unleashed by a
2011 uprising which ousted leader Hosni Mubarak.
U.S. group Kellogg, the world's largest breakfast
cereal maker, this week won a prolonged takeover battle for
Egyptian snackmaker Bisco Misr.
Reporting by Lin Noueihed