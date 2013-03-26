* Qatar pledged $250 million to the fund
* Abbas welcomes fund to help protect Arab character of city
By Sami Aboudi
DOHA, March 26 The Arab League on Tuesday
approved a Qatari proposal to set up a $1 billion fund for Arab
East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the capital of an
independent state under any peace deal with Israel.
Arabs say that Israeli settlement-building on land captured
in the 1967 Middle East war, including Arab East Jerusalem, has
made a two-state solution backed by the United States
unfeasible.
Qatar's emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, said his
country will contribute $250 million to the fund, which he
called for in an opening speech to an Arab summit in Doha that
focused on the crisis in Syria and stalled Israeli-Palestinian
peace efforts.
"The summit... calls for setting up a fund to support
Jerusalem to the value of $1 billion to finance projects and
programmes that would maintain the Arab and Islamic character of
the city and reinforce the steadfastness of its people," the
draft resolution said.
The Islamic Development Bank, based in Saudi Arabia's Red
Sea city of Jeddah, will manage the fund, it said.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the fund to
help protect the Arab character of the city and urged Arab
states to contribute to it.
"The Israeli occupation is working in a systematic and
hurried way to Judaise East Jerusalem, change its features and
uproot its Palestinian inhabitants, attacking the al-Aqsa Mosque
and its Muslim and Christian holy sites," Abbas said in a speech
at the summit.
Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said the
initiative was "a badge of shame" for Qatar.
"Objecting to 'Judaisation of Jerusalem', so to speak, is
absurd and is equatable to an objection to the Catholic nature
of the Vatican or the Islamisation of Mecca, it is naturally
unthinkable," Palmor said.
The fate of Jerusalem has proved one of the thorniest
sticking points in past Middle East peace negotiations.
Citing Jewish biblical ties to the holy city, Israel annexed
the Arab eastern half and its surroundings in 1980 in a move
rejected by the United Nations Security Council.
The Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers parts of
the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is in deep financial crisis.
On Friday the United States promised $500 million in aid to
the PA, and Israel pledged to resume transferring $100 million
in monthly tax revenue it collects on the Palestinians' behalf.
Qatar's emir did not say if the proposed Arab fund would be
channelled to the PA, whose writ does not run in East Jerusalem.
About 200,000 Israelis live in the annexed Arab part of
Jerusalem, including more than 1,000 in and around the mostly
Arab Old City.
Palestinian officials are sceptical of Arab aid pledges, as
few Arab countries carried through on promises last year to
cover a Palestinian funding gap aggravated by Israeli sanctions.
Last year Arab donations, including $200 million from Saudi
Arabia, constituted almost half the PA's foreign aid, with the
United States and European Union providing around $330 million.
"As we've have seen many times before, unfortunately
decisions in Arab summits often do not materialise on the
ground," said Ghassan Shaka, a senior member of the Palestine
Liberation Organisation.
"Financing is just a means, political help is the important
thing," he said. "The Arab world must convince and apply
pressure so the world knows what's required for peace."