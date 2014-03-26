KUWAIT, March 26 Arab leaders meeting in Kuwait on Wednesday condemned killings carried out by the government in Syria's three-year-old civil war and called for a political settlement.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the massacres and the mass killing committed by the Syrian regime's forces against the unarmed people," said Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah, reading from the final statement issued after the two-day summit.

"We call for a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with the Geneva One declaration," it read. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)