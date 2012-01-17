AMMAN/CAIRO Jan 17 Mazen Dajani, chief
executive of Jordan's CTI Group, says the Arab Spring
accomplished what the global financial crisis of 2008-9 did not:
it pushed his company, one of the world's largest shippers of
cement, into the red.
CTI's shipments to Egypt plunged during the uprising against
Hosni Mubarak early last year and have yet to recover, he says,
while deliveries to Yemen were disrupted by unrest there. Trade
with Libya is still suspended despite the end of last year's
civil war. The company is projecting only about 12 to 14 percent
of its business will come from the Arab world in 2012, compared
with at least 30 percent in normal times.
"The Arab Spring turned the company from profit to loss for
the first time in almost 10 years," said Dajani, 46, a member of
an influential Jordanian-Palestinian merchant family.
Dajani's frustration is felt across the region. A year after
the ouster of Tunisian ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali triggered
pro-democracy protests in more than a dozen Arab countries,
trading links remain damaged, billions of dollars in investments
are frozen, and tens of thousands of people have lost their
jobs. That risks compounding the economic problems that helped
spur the uprisings.
But the gloom is far from universal. Many Arab
businessmen are convinced the turmoil has unlocked new
opportunities for private companies, overturning entrenched
interests and opening the field for new entrants. Thomas Mirow,
president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), has compared the Arab Spring to the fall of
Communism in the former Soviet bloc two decades ago, saying it
could help bring North African economies into the global supply
chain. That could set the Arab world up for unprecedented
growth.
"The Arab Spring accelerated a trend which was already
happening: the levelling of the landscape in a very dramatic
way," says Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, chief executive of Dubai-based
Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's largest private equity firm
with over $6 billion under management. "It triggered a sense of
accountability. People don't accept the use of political
influence as they used to."
'BREEZE OF CHANGE'
Adnan Ahmed Yousif agrees. The chief executive of
Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group, an Islamic banking
conglomerate with operations across North Africa, says the Arab
Spring had only a "marginal" impact on his firm's earnings last
year. He detects a new dynamism in many economies in the Arab
world, where about 60 percent of the 350 million people are
under 25.
"I see it and feel the breeze of change when I talk to
fellow bankers and businessmen," said Yousif, also chairman of
the Beirut-based Union of Arab Banks, a regional association.
In Tunisia, a new government elected in October is spending
to create jobs and opening areas of the economy to fresh
investment, Yousif said. Last month, Tunisia's parliament
approved a 7.5 percent rise in spending in the government's 2012
budget from the previous year. Ben Ali's extended family owned
big interests in sectors such as telecoms, news media and
banking, crowding out potential competitors; that network is now
being dismantled, which may create new opportunities.
Yousif said Baraka has applied to open two new branches in
Tunisia, which would bring its total number of branches there to
12.
In Egypt and other countries, bankers have become freer to
lend without political interference, Yousif said. Libya is
moving towards easing curbs on privately owned banks, after
years of tight restrictions. New opportunities for Islamic
banking are opening up in countries including Morocco and Oman.
"I expect the role of a private sector which was once
stifled by governments to grow in the years to come, as change
brings more competition and openness," Yousif said.
COSTS
In many countries, such potential future gains are obscured
by heavy costs in the present. Estimates from the International
Monetary Fund, analysed by Reuters, suggest the six Arab
countries which experienced the most serious unrest - Bahrain,
Egypt, Libya, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen - lost around $50 billion
in output last year, or 11 percent of their combined 2010
output. Egypt may have lost some $10 billion, while the IMF
estimates Libya's economic output halved to $35 billion. Every
other Arab economy in North Africa and the eastern Mediterranean
was affected to some degree.
The figures probably understate the damage. Many governments
struggling to contain social unrest have increased spending on
wages, food and energy subsidies. That undermines finances which
were already shaky, and runs down foreign currency reserves.
Egypt risks both a sovereign debt crisis and a balance of
payments crisis this year. The government's borrowing costs have
been climbing as foreign investors pull out, forcing it to rely
on local banks to finance its budget deficit.
Even Qatar, a wealthy Gulf emirate which avoided political
upheaval, was affected. Dajani said Qatar had planned to use his
firm to import at least 400,000 tonnes of cement clinker, a
material used to make cement, last year. The deals, nearly a
third of Qatar's projected imports of the material in 2011, fell
through after unrest in Bahrain and smaller protests across the
border in eastern Saudi Arabia prompted Qatari businesses to
slow their plans.
Grim conditions in the eastern Mediterranean have prompted
CTI to send some of its cement carriers to work in Indonesia.
"The Arab world is our traditional market - it's not
Indonesia or anywhere else, because we are Arabs. Our
traditional customers are here; we have been doing business here
for 20 years. We hope for the better, but the turmoil has hit
us," said Dajani. As a private company, CTI does not disclose
financial details.
Insecurity and political uncertainty are continuing to deter
investment. Countries such as Egypt and Libya may see an
entirely new set of economic policymakers brought in, including
Islamic parties previously kept out of government.
"In Egypt, at the level of adding a room to their homes,
people are saying, 'I will wait and see what will happen,'" said
Dajani. "This slows everything."
51 MILLION JOBS
There won't be any quick solutions. Two of the Arab world's
biggest economic problems - high youth unemployment and an
unequal distribution of wealth - sparked the protests and have
not improved.
Arab countries would need to generate 51 million new jobs by
2020 to absorb new entrants to the labour force, according to a
United Nations report published in 2009. Youth unemployment in
the region averages more than 23 per cent, the International
Labour Organisation says.
Erik Berglof, chief economist at the EBRD, says the need to
generate huge numbers of jobs makes the Arab world's situation
more difficult in some ways than the challenges which the former
Soviet bloc faced two decades ago.
"There was a more even distribution of wealth in Soviet
economies and unemployment was not so high," said Berglof, whose
bank was set up to help finance and advise ex-Soviet economies
and is now expanding its mission to aid Arab states. "They never
faced such problems to the same degree."
Arab governments are now talking of the need for an
"inclusive" model of economic growth that would create jobs and
allow more people to share in prosperity. This might include
better education, greater state investment in transport and
health care, and more progressive tax systems. But Berglof said
this would remain empty talk until political and economic
stability returned.
"Governments are trying to plug all the holes and somehow to
stop the bleeding. It's all about stabilisation right now."
STABILISERS
High oil prices, however, are maintaining a strong economic
core in the Arab world. In the Gulf last year, oil producers
spent heavily to buy social stability through welfare schemes
and infrastructure projects. Saudi Arabia, for example, promised
$67 billion to build 500,000 homes. Kuwait, Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates are now so flush with cash they are likely to be
able to continue spending even if a weak global economy
depresses oil prices this year.
That may trickle down to the weaker countries. Keen to keep
neighbours afloat, rich states have pledged $10 billion in aid
to Bahrain and the same to Oman over coming years; they are
assisting Jordan and Morocco. Saudi Arabia is giving diesel fuel
to Yemen. Egypt may receive billions of dollars from the Gulf,
although it has received little concrete aid so far.
The IMF forecasts economic growth in the Middle East and
North Africa of 3.6 percent in 2012, down only moderately from
4.0 percent last year, although those figures mask big
differences between countries. Egypt is expected to expand just
1.8 percent this year, for instance; growth in Syria and Libya
could be stifled if unrest continues.
Abdel-Wadood at Abraaj is among those who see opportunity.
Over the past 30 years, he said, business across the Arab world
has been dominated by two groups: large government-owned firms,
and old family conglomerates with webs of contacts that often
included government officials and politicians.
The main problem wasn't corruption, though petty corruption
was rampant. It was that the business landscape didn't offer
equal opportunities to new firms.
Even before last year, he said, global competition was
putting pressure on old patronage networks. The region's
political upheaval has now swept away many of these, promising
an era of more open business. "It's less whom you know and more
about what you know."
Yousif, the Bahrain-based banker, agrees. In his own bank
and others, he said, he had noticed boards of directors
scrutinising senior appointments more actively and carefully.
"Arab institutions used to buy loyalty, now they buy
professionalism," he said.
By showing how easily information can be shared through
modern media, and how dramatic the public backlash can be, the
Arab Spring has made officials and bureaucrats more circumspect
in their dealings with companies.
"Let's take tendering for example," he said. "In the old
days, nearly all companies came from certain established
families, so work would go to such-and-such a firm. Now this has
become a thing of the past, even in the Gulf.
"Previously if a minister phones me and tells me, 'Adnan, do
this for me,' I might say, 'This is a minister who might harm me
in the bank or create problems for me in so many other ways, and
okay, I might turn a blind eye over some matters.
"But now if even the prime minister phones and tells me to
do it, I tell him, 'Forgive me but I am not ready to do so.'
Why? Because views have changed and there are now people asking,
and any shred of information can no longer be hidden."
But things aren't changing fast enough for Yousif to give
examples.
DOUBLE-EDGED
But business arrangements and deals dating back years are
under challenge. Morocco's long-dormant antitrust authority is
being strengthened. In Egypt last month, an administrative court
annulled the state's sale in the late 1990s of Nile Cotton
Ginning Co. because the shares were undervalued at the time.
More decisions like that could cast doubt on the ownership of
many firms in the stock market.
Trade unions are also on the rise. Restricted or co-opted
under authoritarian governments, they have gained in confidence
after the uprisings. Strikes won workers better wages across the
region last year, from Morocco to Jordan. New unions have formed
in Egypt and Tunisia.
Even in places where union activity is still limited, some
governments are raising wages to reduce social discontent. Oman
hiked the minimum wage for its citizens by 43 percent last year.
Higher wages could hurt competitiveness, of course. But by
reducing inequality and stimulating consumer spending, they
might also accelerate growth, lifting it to the annual levels of
6 percent or more that economists think are needed to solve the
Arab world's unemployment problem. In theory, richer workers
could trigger a surge in demand for consumer goods and, in turn,
domestic production.
Some international companies are already betting on the
region. Last month, Coca-Cola Co. finalised talks to buy a stake
in Saudi Arabia-based beverage company Aujan Industries for $980
million, describing it as the largest investment by a
multinational firm in the Middle East's consumer goods sector.
"For the future - including the near future - we remain
strongly optimistic about the region's growth prospects and the
promise of doing business here," said a Coca-Cola spokeswoman.
"This region is experiencing a 'youth demographic bulge'."
Coca-Cola launched its talks with Aujan before the Arab
Spring and is primarily interested in the firm for its non-Saudi
business; 65 percent of the company's sales are outside Saudi
Arabia.
As the unrest dies down and new governments become
entrenched, it is possible they will form fresh patronage
networks and new cliques, stifling economies again. But
Abdel-Wadood, the private equity executive, thinks a return to
the old system is unlikely.
"You've broken the fear factor," he said. "In today's world
of communications one has the ability to speak, and expression
is a powerful tool."
Dajani, the cement trader, remains optimistic. He said CTI
was negotiating with Libya's new authorities to bring a ship
back to the country, to cater to demand for reconstruction after
the war. "Once the situation there is clarified, Libya is going
to be huge," he said. "Everyone is looking at it."