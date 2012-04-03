* Abu Dhabi fund raises stake to 10.45 pct - bourse filing
* Arabtec share surge 14 pct on stake boost
* Investors expect further stake increases
* Arabtec had increased holding to 5.3 pct in March
DUBAI, April 3 Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund
Aabar Investments has nearly doubled its stake in Arabtec
to 10.45 percent, a bourse filing showed on Tuesday,
making it the largest shareholder in the Dubai builder and
boosting its influence.
Sovereign fund Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile
names such as German carmaker Daimler, commodities
trader Glencore and Italy's UniCredit, raised
its Arabtec stake to 10.45 percent just weeks after it boosted
its holding to 5.3 percent in early March.
Shares in Arabtec - which Aabar unsuccessfully tried to buy
two years ago in a $1.7 billion deal for a 70-percent stake --
jumped 13.3 percent on the Dubai bourse. The stock is up 89
percent year-to-date.
The latest stake increase was made through unit, Aabar Real
Estate, the filing showed.
"Aabar as the largest shareholder in the company could try
to influence the management of the company and for the coming
board meetings. It may try to materialize this increased stake
in the shareholder structure," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio
manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"Now, there is speculation that they could increase their
stake further," Henin added.
Last month, Arabtec's chief financial officer said the firm
had no plans to renew talks with Aabar about taking a stake
because its funding needs had eased.
Arabtec, the largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by
market value, saw a three-fold rise in fourth-quarter net profit
last month.
Recently, the firm was awarded a $153 million contract for
the expansion of the Dubai International Airport and also won
three contracts in neighbouring Abu Dhabi for 256 million
dirhams.
Arabtec has a joint venture in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi
Binladin Group and Prime International Group Services. Of its
current backlog of 14 billion dirhams ($3.8 billion), 5.5
billion is in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Amran
Abocar)