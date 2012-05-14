* Arabtec says Aabar's stake in company is 20.8 pct
* Shares rise 5 pct, partially recouping Sunday's losses
* Aabar has been building up Arabtec stake this year
(Adds details, share price)
DUBAI, MAY 14 - Arabtec Holding on Monday denied
reports that shareholder Aabar Investments had taken a majority
stake in the builder, saying the Abu Dhabi fund's current
position was only 20.8 percent.
Shares in Arabtec, the United Arab Emirates' biggest builder
by market value, slumped a day earlier on fears it may de-list
after an official at the Dubai Financial Market told Reuters the
state-owned fund had raised its stake to 53 percent.
That followed an Arabic daily report which quoted Aabar's
chairman - who was appointed to the same post at Arabtec last
week - as saying the fund owns the majority stake.
"The newspaper article posted in Alrroya Aleqtissadiya
'Aabar acquires 53 percent of Arabtec' on 12/05/2012 includes
incorrect information," Arabtec said in a statement Monday.
"Aabar's companies' investments in Arabtec Holding through
its investments funds totals is 20.76 percent, according to the
share register settlement May 10th."
Arabtec shares recovered some ground on Monday, rising more
than 5 percent in early trading before easing lower. The stock
was up 1.44 percent at 0827 GMT.
"Arabtec's free float is now very low with Aabar buying
stakes through different subsidiaries and it is easy to
manipulate the move," said Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of
Middle East Financial Brokerage Co. "Today, it is pure
speculation from small traders."
Aabar Chairman Khadem al-Qubaisi on Saturday told Arabic
daily Alrroya that the fund had taken control of the builder by
buying a 23-percent stake directly from Arabtec and the
remaining 30 percent from other shareholders.
Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile names such as
German carmaker Daimler and commodities trader
Glencore, first raised its Arabtec stake to disclosure
levels in March when it emerged it owned 5.3 percent. It later
doubled it to 10.5 percent through another subsidiary.
The Abu Dhabi fund dropped a $1.7 billion bid for a
70-percent stake in Arabtec two years ago. Months later, Aaber
delisted from the Abu Dhabi bourse after it was taken private by
its then-majority shareholder, International Petroleum
Investments Corp (IPIC).
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Amran
Abocar)