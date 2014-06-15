* Aabar stake initially given as 14.32 percent
* Bourse statement after close amends that to 18.94 percent
* Arabtec shares tumble 10 percent daily limit
* CEO Ismaik raises stake further
* Board to meet on June 18 to discuss projects
(Adds bourse's clarification of initial statement, context)
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai's main bourse amended
ownership data for Dubai construction firm Arabtec on
Sunday after initial figures displayed on its website fuelled a
10 percent plunge in the stock, one of the most market's most
heavily traded.
Roughly an hour before the close, data on the Dubai
Financial Market site indicated that the stake which Abu Dhabi
state fund Aabar Investments holds in Arabtec had
dropped to 14.32 percent from 18.85 percent.
Shares in Arabtec plunged to close their daily limit of 10
percent lower, helping to drag the main market index
down 4.7 percent. About a third of the stock's losses occurred
after the ownership figure was posted, price records showed.
After the market closed, the bourse released a statement
saying the correct number was 18.94 percent - meaning Aabar had
actually raised its stake in Arabtec slightly, not cut it.
"DFM also clarifies that a temporary system glitch during
the last hour of (the) trading session caused the misinformation
pertaining to the 14.32 percent quoted in some media reports
today," the bourse said.
The level of Aabar's stake in Arabtec is important because
the deep-pocketed fund has backed the construction firm's
expansion to become one of the region's largest builders,
helping to steer huge contracts its way.
In February, for example, Arabtec said it had signed a $6.1
billion memorandum of understanding to build 37 mixed-use,
residential and hotel towers for Aabar in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Between June 8 and 11, Aabar cut its stake to 18.85 percent
from 21.57 percent; its selling fuelled a 30 percent plunge in
Arabtec's stock price as investors worried that the fund's
commitment to the firm might be waning. Aabar has declined to
comment on its strategy.
Adding to the mystery is the recent buying of Arabtec shares
by the company's chief executive Hasan Ismaik. In late May,
Arabtec said Ismaik had raised his stake to 21.46 percent from
8.03 percent; on Sunday, bourse data showed his stake had risen
further to 28.85 percent.
Neither the company nor Ismaik have commented publicly on
the increase, which at current market prices would be worth
about $1.1 billion.
In early June, Forbes magazine said Ismaik, 37, had become
the first Jordanian billionaire - and the third-youngest
billionaire in the Middle East - because of his Arabtec stake,
estimating his net worth at $1.4 billion. Forbes said it was not
clear where Ismaik raised the money to boost his Arabtec stake.
In a separate statement on Sunday, Arabtec said its board
would meet on June 18 to discuss the company's projects, among
other issues.
Four of Arabtec's nine board members are associated with
Aabar and Aabar's parent firm International Petroleum Investment
Co, including Arabtec chairman Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi. The
board meeting will take place at IPIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)