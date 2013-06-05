BRIEF-Shunfa Hengye to pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Contractor gets contract worth 810 million dirhams
* Recent project wins to positively impact earnings
* Co targets at least 10 pct annual div from 2013 (Adds details)
DUBAI, June 5 Arabtec Holding expects a series of recent contract wins to boost its 2013 earnings and the Dubai contractor is targeting a dividend payout of at least 10 percent for the year, its chief executive said.
Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, won another project worth 810 million dirhams ($220.5 million) to build a five-star hotel and serviced apartment tower in Dubai, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
The company, which diversified to other Gulf states amid Dubai's property downturn, has won several contracts in recent months, especially in oil-rich Abu Dhabi where its top shareholder and state investment firm Aabar is based.
It is currently part of a consortium building a $2.9 billion airport terminal in Abu Dhabi and a branch of the famous Paris Louvre museum.
"We are now starting work on several projects, so the company should see a positive impact on earnings towards the end of the year," Hasan Ismaik, Arabtec's chief executive officer said in the statement.
A planned dividend payout of at least 10 percent per annum is expected to take effect from 2013, he said. The company did not pay a dividend in 2012.
Ismaik was appointed as CEO in February as part of a management shake-up led by Aabar, which has been tightening its grip on the group.
The new management announced plans for a $1.8 billion capital increase as part of its expansion strategy and also inked a joint venture deal with Korea's Samsung Engineering Co .
The company is set to begin subscription for a $650 million rights issue on June 9. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
