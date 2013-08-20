DUBAI Aug 20 Dubai builder Arabtec on
Tuesday said it has hired the former chief executive of Abu
Dhabi's Aldar Properties to head its group of
construction companies.
Sami Asad will be the chief executive of Arabtec
Construction Group, the contractor said in an emailed statement,
adding he will be in charge of the global operations of the
group.
Asad, who was CEO of Aldar since 2010, stepped down from his
role on Aug 15.
Arabtec underwent a major management shake up in February,
replacing its founder and Chief Executive Riad Kamal with Abu
Dhabi-based private investor Hasan Abdullah Ismaik.
In his new role at Arabtec, Asad will report directly to
Ismaik and will focus on leading the current pipeline of
projects, while also driving the company's future growth, the
statement said.
