ABU DHABI/DUBAI Nov 23 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec has replaced its acting chief executive and put another board member in temporary charge, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The loss-making firm, whose largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, has been in turmoil for the past 18 months. Its former chief executive and then biggest shareholder Hasan Ismaik quit after a dispute between Aabar, while other senior staff have also departed along with its chairman.

The latest reshuffle sees acting CEO Mohamed al-Fahim - installed in temporary charge following Ismaik's exit in June 2014 - step down, although he will remain on Arabtec's board, said two sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

Arabtec could not be reached for comment.

Fahim is also head of finance at Aabar's parent firm International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), Arabtec's website states, and he had been struggling to combine those roles as well other directorships he holds, one source said.

Taking over on an interim basis will be one of two board members, Saeed al-Mehairbi or vice-chairman Mohamed al-Mehairi, the sources said.

The board has decided which of those will become acting CEO, but neither source was certain who had been chosen.

Arabtec's shares are down 84 percent from a 2014 peak and its combined losses over the past four quarters total 2.06 billion dirhams ($560.90 million), Reuters data shows.

