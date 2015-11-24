UPDATE 1-HSBC Q1 pretax profit falls 19 pct; beats estimates
DUBAI Nov 24 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec said on Tuesday its board accepted the resignation of acting chief executive Mohamed al-Fahim and appointed a replacement.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters story on Monday quoting sources as saying the company had replaced its acting chief executive and put another board member in temporary charge.
The loss-making firm, whose largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, appointed Arabtec board member Saeed al-Mehairbi as its new acting chief executive, it said in a bourse announcement.
The company did not give reasons for the change. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
HONG KONG, May 4 BOCOM International Holdings Company Ltd, the Hong Kong investment banking arm of China's fifth-biggest bank, plans to raise up to $267 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.