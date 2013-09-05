DUBAI, Sept 5 Hasan Abdullah Ismaik, the chief
executive of Dubai-based construction company Arabtec,
has increased his personal stake in the company to more than 8
percent, records on the Dubai bourse website show.
Arabtec has been on an aggressive expansion drive since
Ismaik took charge in February after a management shake-up
ousted founder Riad Kamal.
It recently announced a plan to launch a joint venture with
South Korea's Samsung Engineering to focus on large
energy and power-related projects in the region.
The company was also reported to be in talks to merge with
construction contractors in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, though
Arabtec denied the claims.
Ismaik's stake in Arabtec is worth about $159 million based
on Wednesday's closing share price, according to Reuters
calculations.
His previous shareholding in the company has not been
disclosed. Market regulations state that investors holding 5
percent or more must disclose their stake to the bourse.
The company's largest shareholder is still Abu Dhabi state
fund Aabar Investments, which own 21.57 percent.
