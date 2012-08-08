DUBAI Aug 8 The consortium building Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal is close to securing a 4-billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) financing deal, which will be mainly sharia-compliant, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Turkey's TAV Insaat, Dubai's Arabtec Holding and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Co. were awarded a $2.9-billion contract in June to build a mid-field terminal in the emirate.

Dubai lender Mashreq is leading the financing deal which includes First Gulf Bank, Union National Bank , Al Hilal Bank, all from Abu Dhabi, and Jordan's Arab Bank, said two banking sources close to the deal who declined to be identified.

The financing will be 80 percent sharia-compliant with the remainder secured via a conventional loan, the sources said. The four-year contractor finance facility will see all banks provide roughly equal amounts. (Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)