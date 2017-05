DUBAI Jan 11 Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties has awarded a 2 billion dirham ($544.5 million) contract to Dubai's Arabtec to build 1,017 luxury villas in the United Arab Emirates capital, Aldar said on Monday.

The villas are expected to be handed over to owners at the end of 2017, Aldar said in a statement to Abu Dhabi's bourse.

Arabtec's largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)