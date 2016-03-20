BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 20 Dubai-listed Arabtec has won a 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.85 million) contract from the UAE federal government to build 1,100 houses in the eastern emirate of Fujairah, the company said on Sunday.
Arabtec, 36-percent owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, said construction would begin immediately and is expected to take about 2-1/2 years, according to a bourse statement.
The houses will be for Emirati nationals.
Before the statement was published, Arabtec's shares ended 6.8 percent higher on Dubai's bourse, outperforming the main stock index which rose 0.06 percent.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture