DUBAI, March 20 Dubai-listed Arabtec has won a 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.85 million) contract from the UAE federal government to build 1,100 houses in the eastern emirate of Fujairah, the company said on Sunday.

Arabtec, 36-percent owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments, said construction would begin immediately and is expected to take about 2-1/2 years, according to a bourse statement.

The houses will be for Emirati nationals.

Before the statement was published, Arabtec's shares ended 6.8 percent higher on Dubai's bourse, outperforming the main stock index which rose 0.06 percent.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)