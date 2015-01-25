ABU DHABI Jan 25 Dubai's Arabtec Holding has won a 345 million dirhams ($94 million) contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to expand a housing complex, the builder said on Sunday.

The contract has been awarded to Target Engineering, a subsidiary of Arabtec to expand a housing complex in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, it said in a statement.

The project is expected to be completed in February 2016.

Target Engineering handles construction projects in the oil and gas sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Matt Smith)