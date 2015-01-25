UPDATE 1-Loose monetary policy raises risk of new financial crisis -Schaeuble
* Urges timely exit from loose monetary policy (Adds quotes, background)
ABU DHABI Jan 25 Dubai's Arabtec Holding has won a 345 million dirhams ($94 million) contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to expand a housing complex, the builder said on Sunday.
The contract has been awarded to Target Engineering, a subsidiary of Arabtec to expand a housing complex in Ruwais, near Abu Dhabi, it said in a statement.
The project is expected to be completed in February 2016.
Target Engineering handles construction projects in the oil and gas sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Matt Smith)
* Urges timely exit from loose monetary policy (Adds quotes, background)
SAO PAULO, May 2 U.S. regional jet operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of commercial aircraft made by Embraer SA, will expand its fleet this year through leasing arrangements, Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo said on Tuesday.