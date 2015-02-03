DUBAI Feb 3 Dubai builder Arabtec Holding said on Tuesday it had won two contracts worth 375 million dirhams ($102 million) from developer Emaar Properties .

Both contracts are for construction of residential villas in Dubai to be delivered in 2016, Arabtec said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)