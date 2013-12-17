DUBAI Dec 17 Dubai's Arabtec Holding
denied on Tuesday what it called "recent market and media
speculation" that it was looking to buy local contractor Drake &
Scull.
"Arabtec Holding confirms that there have been no
discussions between the management of both companies about a
potential deal, and there are no current plans to acquire Drake
& Scull either in full or in part," it said in a bourse filing.
Shares in Drake & Scull, which are up 93 percent
year-to-date, have been buoyed by the merger speculation as well
as by Dubai's strengthening economy and real estate market, and
expectations that the firm may win contracts related to Dubai's
hosting of the 2020 World Expo.
In May, Drake & Scull's chief executive Khaldoun Tabari said
he had no plans to sell his stake in the company, though he
added that there would be more partnerships on projects with
Arabtec.
