DUBAI, April 16 Dubai builder Arabtec,
which recently announced a $1.8 billion capital raise program,
is not interested in buying a stake in contractor Drake and
Scull, the newly appointed chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"No, we are not," Hasan Ismaik told reporters in Abu Dhabi
when asked about Arabtec taking a possible stake in Drake.
Dubai's stock market has been trading heavily on stocks of
both firms amid rumours of a possible deal.
However, Ismaik said that Arabtec will announce a joint
venture with an oil and gas firm in the next few days. He gave
no further details.
Arabtec will buy the remaining 40-percent stake in Target
Engineering it does not already own to expand into the oil and
gas construction business, two sources with knowledge of the
deal said.
