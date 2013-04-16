* Drake shares have risen on stake sale speculation
* Arabtec to announce venture with oil & gas firm - CEO
* Leases 59-storey Abu Dhabi tower from Aldar
(Adds details, leasing contract)
By Praveen Menon
ABU DHABI, April 16 Dubai-based builder Arabtec
is not interested in buying a stake in contractor
Drake and Scull, Arabtec's newly appointed chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Drake, which specialises in mechanics, engineering and
plumbing (MEP), has seen its shares jump 17 percent year-to-date
on growing speculation that it was a takeover target, with
Arabtec viewed by analysts as a possible buyer.
Arabtec is on an expansion drive after a management shake-up
led by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar, its largest shareholder.
Asked by reporters in Abu Dhabi whether Arabtec was
interested in buying a stake in Drake, Arabtec CEO Hasan Ismaik
said: "No, we are not".
Arabtec, which recently announced a $1.8 billion capital
increase as part of its expansion, is set to launch a joint
venture with an international oil and gas firm in the next few
days, Ismaik said.
He declined to give further details.
The company has said it would distribute the funds raised
through the rights issue and a bond sale across four of its
business areas. About 55 percent would help support growth in
oil and gas.
The contractor, which helped build Dubai's famous palm
islands, is also expected to buy the 40 percent it does not
already own in oil and gas construction firm Target Engineering,
according to sources familiar with its plans.
Arabtec replaced its chief executive in February as part of
the shake-up led by Aabar, which has been tightening its grip on
the group.
The contractor signed a 10-year contract to lease the
59-storey Abu Dhabi World Trade Center commercial tower from
developer Aldar Properties. No value was provided for
the contract.
Ismaik ruled out any plan for Arabtec to move its
headquarters to Abu Dhabi.
"The Abu Dhabi office will accommodate out future Joint
venture partners and other businesses," Ismaik said.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)