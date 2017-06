Jan 4 Dubai's Arabtec Construction, a unit of Arabtec Holding, said on Wednesday it had won a 561 million dirham($153 million) contract for the expansion of Dubai International Airport.

The project, which includes structural works, mechanical, engineering and site works for Terminal 2's expansion, will last for 25 months, the company said in a statement to the Dubai bourse. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)