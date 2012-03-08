* Q4 net profit 165. mln dirhams - Reuters calculations
* Co sets div of 5 fils/shr; 5 pct bonus issue
* Abu Dhabi's Aabar raised stake in Arabtec recently
DUBAI, Mar 8 Dubai builder Arabtec
, in which Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments upped its
stake recently, saw a three-fold rise in its fourth-quarter net
profit, handily beating analyst expectations.
The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market
value made a net profit of 165.8 million dirhams ($45.14
million)for the fourth quarter, Reuters calculated, compared
with 54.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2010.
Reuters calculated fourth-quarter figures from previous
financial statements. Full-year profit after accounting for
minority interest stood at 260.5 million dirhams, the company
said in a statement to the bourse, down 15 percent from the
prior-year period.
The company did not provide quarterly numbers in the
statement.
Arabtec's Q4 profit beat estimates of three analysts polled
by Reuters, who expected average profit to drop to 24.57 million
dirhams.
Revenue for the year was 5 billion dirhams, Arabtec said.
Its board proposed a cash dividend of 5 fils per share and a
bonus issue amounting to 5 percent of its capital.
Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Aabar Investments, which abruptly
cancelled a $1.7 billion deal for a majority stake in Arabtec
two years ago, increased its holding in the company earlier this
week. The move raised speculation of the Abu Dhabi fund's
renewed interest in the Dubai builder.
Arabtec won two major contracts at the start of the year in
the UAE. It was awarded a $153 million contract for expansion of
the Dubai International Airport and has also won three contracts
in neighbouring Abu Dhabi for 256 million dirhams.
Shares of Arabtec, which have soared over 100 percent this
year, closed at 2.93 dirhams on the Dubai bourse Wednesday.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Rachna Uppal)