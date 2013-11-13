DUBAI Nov 13 Arabtec, Dubai's largest
listed construction firm, said on Wednesday it had dropped plans
for a second phase of a planned $1.3 billion rights issue and
capital hike, after reporting a jump in third-quarter net
profit.
Arabtec, which is building a branch of France's Louvre
museum in Abu Dhabi, made a third-quarter net profit of 100.8
million dirhams ($27.4 million) compared with 35 million dirhams
in the corresponding period in 2012, it said in a statement on
Dubai's bourse.
The earnings were well ahead of estimate by five analysts
polled by Reuters who expected a quarterly profit of 64.9
million dirhams.
Arabtec said its board of directors had decided to cancel
the phase 2 of its rights issue and capital increase due to a
strong financial position reached by the company.
It had raised $653 million through a rights issue in July
and planned to raise an equal amount in the second phase if
needed.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by William Maclean)