* Net loss is 11.6 mln dirhams
* Revenue 1.3 bln dirhams vs 1.2 bln yr-ago
* Gross margins drop 9.9 percent year on year
* Shares close down 4 pct on Dubai bourse
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Aug 8 Dubai-based Arabtec, the
UAE's biggest builder by market value, posted its first loss
since the emirate's property collapse and debt crisis in 2009,
as profit margins declined and costs rose.
The builder looked to have navigated two years of market
doldrums safely by shifting its focus away from Dubai to more
resilient markets such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
In June, a consortium Arabtec is part of won a $2.9 billion
contract to build a terminal at Abu Dhabi's international
airport, signalling that more lucrative contracts from the
oil-rich emirate may come Arabtec's way.
But a second-quarter net loss of 11.6 million dirhams ($3.16
million) fell short of an average of analysts' forecasts in a
Reuters poll for a 78 million profit. The loss compared with
profit of 29 million dirhams in the same period in 2011.
Analysts pointed to declining margins to explain the
shortfall, with some suggesting the increasing exposure to Saudi
Arabia and costs associated with the airport project may have
weighed on the results.
"We ... believe that higher-than-expected KSA (kingdom of
Saudi Arabia) project execution might have led to the lower
profitability in the quarter," analyst Jan Pawel Hasman at
investment bank EFG Hermes said in a note.
Profit margins are traditionally low for contracts in Saudi
Arabia. Arabtec, whose Saudi projects are slowly starting up
after initial delays, said its gross margins fell 9.9 percent
year on year.
Hasman said the Abu Dhabi contract, one of the largest ever
secured by Arabtec, may have added to expenses.
"While the company's cash flow statement gives no indication
of excessive provisioning, we initially believe that the surge
in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) may have
been related to the Abu Dhabi Midfield terminal contract
preparation," said the note.
Contract costs rose to 1.2 billion dirhams from 1 billion
and administrative expenses jumped 62 percent to 154 million.
Arabtec shares - which have more than doubled in value this
year as Abu Dhabi investment firm Aabar built a 21.6 percent
stake in the builder - closed 4 percent lower on the Dubai
bourse.
Arabtec is expected to secure more contracts from the UAE's
wealthy capital. The Dubai firm also named Aabar's Khadem Al
Qubaisi as chairman in May, a sign of the investment firm's
growing influence in the company.
Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile companies such as
German carmaker Daimler and commodities trader
Glencore, dropped a $1.7 billion bid for a 70 percent
stake in Arabtec two years ago.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
