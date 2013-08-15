DUBAI Aug 15 Dubai's largest contractor Arabtec
swung to a profit in the second-quarter, beating
analysts' forecasts, on the back of business growth in Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Arabtec, part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar
Investments, made a second-quarter net profit of 92.4 million
dirhams ($25.16 million), compared with a loss of 11.6 million
dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012, it said in a bourse
statement on Thursday.
The earnings beat average estimate of five analysts polled
by Reuters who expected a quarterly profit of 51.5 million
dirhams.
Revenue for the second-quarter was 1.6 billion dirhams
against 1.3 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.
Arabtec, which raised $650 million through a rights issue in
July to support its expansion plans, has won a series of
contracts this year especially in oil-rich Abu Dhabi where its
top shareholder and state investment firm Aabar is based.
The company said that its agreed joint venture with Korea's
Samsung Engineering that was announced in April is
still in the process of being finalised.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
