By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, March 3
DUBAI, March 3 Arabtec's chairman will
meet officials of Egypt's housing ministry on Wednesday to
renegotiate the terms of a $40 billion plan to build one million
homes in that country, a source familiar with the matter said.
Dubai-listed Arabtec announced last March that it had
reached agreement in principle with Egypt's army to build the
homes at 13 locations around the country, on land provided by
the armed forces.
But while that preliminary deal was with the army, Arabtec's
subsequent negotiations for a final agreement have been with the
Ministry of Housing, the source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The two sides agreed terms late last month, but the contract
which Arabtec subsequently received included less attractive
terms for the company than it had approved, the source said.
The ministry had agreed to grant Arabtec the land upon which
the project would be built, and in return the construction firm
would give a certain proportion of the completed housing units
to the ministry in lieu of payment.
But the ministry has now demanded that it be given a much
higher proportion of units than the two parties originally
agreed, prompting Arabtec chairman Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi to
fly to Cairo to resume talks on Wednesday, the source said.
"Hopefully, things can be resolved tomorrow or the day
after," the source added.
Repeated calls to a housing ministry spokesperson in Egypt
were not returned, while Arabtec declined to comment.
Construction on the project had originally been due to start
in the third quarter of 2014, with the first homes to be
delivered in early 2017 and the whole project to be completed
before 2020, but negotiations between Egypt's government and
Arabtec have been slowed in part by management changes at the
company.
Qubaisi is also chairman of Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar,
which owns 35 percent of Arabtec, according to Reuters data.
The Egyptian housing project is seen as part of economic and
political support to the country by the United Arab Emirates,
which has provided billions of dollars of aid to Cairo since
Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013.
(Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai, additional reporting by
Stephen Kalin in Cairo, editing by Andrew Torchia)