CAIRO May 25 An Egyptian government official on
Monday denied a local media report that a project for
Dubai-based builder Arabtec to build a million homes
in the north African country had stalled.
"We are at the stage of preparing the contracts after
receiving the necessary approvals, and we await the opinion of
Arabtec's new management," assistant housing minister Khaled
Abbas told Reuters by telephone.
Shares in Arabtec dropped 3.3 percent on Sunday after
Egyptian newspaper Al Mal reported, citing an anonymous source,
that the deal over the project had fallen through.
The firm was not immediately available for comment. Its
shares were up 2.15 percent in early trading.
Abu Dhabi businessman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam
al-Rumaithi was elected chairman of Arabtec earlier this month,
the latest in a series of senior management changes over the
past year.
Egyptian officials have said the entire housing project will
cost about 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($36.7 billion) and
Arabtec said in April the first phase would involve building
100,000 homes.
The project is seen as part of economic and political
support for Egypt by the United Arab Emirates, which has
provided billions of dollars of aid to Cairo since Islamist
president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadi Bushra and Stephen
Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)