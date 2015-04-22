DUBAI, April 22 Dubai builder Arabtec
said on Wednesday it was in talks with several local and
international banks on financing the first phase of its project
to build one million housing units in Egypt.
Arabtec, which has yet to sign a final deal on the project
with the Cairo government, did not say how much it was looking
to borrow or provide any other details.
Previously, Egyptian officials have said the entire project
will cost about 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($36.7 billion), and
Arabtec has said the first phase will involve building 100,000
units.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)