BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
DUBAI, April 30 Dubai builder Arabtec's Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said on Wednesday that the company will spin off and float 40 percent of its construction business in an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi bourse slated for 2015.
"We will get approvals for listing the subsidiary in Abu Dhabi. Our plan is to float 40 percent of the subsidiary on the market," he said at a press conference after the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported