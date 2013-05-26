BRIEF-TTG Fintech issues 5.9 mln zero-coupon unsecured convertible bonds to two investors
* Issued 5.9 million zero-coupon unsecured convertible bonds to 2 investors at a conversion price of A$0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 26 Arabtec, the contractor part-owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, has won a $197 million contract to build a hotel and residential project in Jordan, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The contractor will build three 17-storey buildings in Amman, which include one St Regis Hotel tower and two other residential towers. The project was awarded by Abu Dhabi developer Al Maabar, Arabtec said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.
Work on the project will commence in July and will take 33 months for completion, it said.
Arabtec has won a series of projects after replacing its chief executive in February amid a management shake-up led by Aabar, which has tightened its grip on the group.
Its subsidiary won a $108 million contract to build a hospital in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
* Issued 5.9 million zero-coupon unsecured convertible bonds to 2 investors at a conversion price of A$0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No dividends have been paid nor are any dividends proposed to be paid