DUBAI Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec
reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
Arabtec made a net loss of 2.95 billion dirhams ($803.38
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated
based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
This compares with a net loss of 360 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015, according to Reuters'
calculations.
The builder reported a net loss attributable to the
shareholders of the parent of 3.41 billion dirhams for the year
2016, compared with a loss of 2.35 billion the year earlier.
The company also said its board approved a proposed capital
restructuring plan and a 1.5 billion dirhams rights issue, which
would require investor consent at the next general meeting of
the shareholders.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by William MAclean)