* Q3 net profit 35 mln dhs vs 39.1 mln dhs yr-ago
* Q3 revenue 1.4 bln dhs vs 1.1 bln dhs yr-ago
* Value shift on Nakheel sukuk impacts profits
* Co eyes equity-linked fundraising options
(Adds detail, background)
DUBAI, Nov 6 Arabtec Holding, Dubai's
largest listed contractor, beat analysts' expectations despite
posting a 10.5 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday
and said it was looking at equity-linked fundraising options.
The builder made a profit of 35 million dirhams ($9.5
million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 39.1
million dirhams in the same period in 2011, according to its
financial statement posted on the Dubai bourse.
The earnings beat forecasts by six analysts polled by
Reuters, who predicted an average net profit of 20.6 million
dirhams for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter was 1.4 billion dirhams, up 27.3
percent on the same period last year.
However, Arabtec was forced to book a 19 million dirhams
deficit as it transferred onto its income statement the shift in
value after the sale of a portion of its sukuk holding in state
developer Nakheel.
The Islamic bond was part of the Dubai developer's
restructuring agreement, with creditors taking 60 percent of
their owed cash in the form of sukuk.
As part of its expansion plans, the board was considering
funding options available to the firm, which could include a
capital increase or a convertible bond issue, a separate
statement to the bourse said.
Arabtec has previously said it was looking at such
equity-linked fundraising but cancelled the plan in March 2011
because of political unrest in the region related to the Arab
Spring.
The builder has gradually shifted its focus to Saudi Arabia
and Qatar over the last few years as its home market Dubai
continued to be impacted by the property market collapse.
However, a gradual recovery has prompted some developers to
restart stalled projects.
A consortium comprising Arabtec, Turkey's TAV Insaat and
Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Co. won a $2.9 billion
contract to build a terminal at Abu Dhabi's international
airport. The group also secured financing for the project.
This contract swelled Arabtec's backlog to 17 billion
dirhams.
Arabtec shares - buoyed earlier this year as Abu Dhabi
investment firm Aabar built a 21.6 percent stake - had risen
67.7 percent year-to-date by Monday's close, outperforming
Dubai's bourse, which has gained 19.2 percent.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)