(Recasts, adds details)
By Stanley Carvalho and Maha El Dahan
ABU DHABI, April 20 Loss-making Dubai contractor
Arabtec could break even this year and should return
to profit in 2017, its chairman said on Wednesday.
Arabtec was once an investor favourite, its shares soaring
to a record high in May 2014 in feverish trade as investors bet
that the steadily increasing influence of Abu Dhabi state fund
Aabar -- which owns 36 percent of the company -- would lead to
lucrative government contracts.
But schemes such as a $36 billion project to build 1 million
homes in Egypt or $6.1 billion-worth of property for Aabar in
the United Arab Emirates have yet to be realised.
Arabtec's share price has fallen 76 percent from its
all-time peak and Arabtec reported a net loss of 2.35 billion
dirhams ($640 million) in 2015, blaming rising costs and
difficult market conditions. The Gulf construction sector is in
a marked slowdown after the slump in oil prices forced
governments to rein in spending.
"2015 was a severe year, 2016 is still tough. I am confident
of 2017, that's when I see (profit)," Mohamed al-Rumaithi told
reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual shareholder
meeting.
"For 2016, maybe we will break even," he said, when asked if
that meant the company would record another annual loss this
year.
Rumaithi said Arabtec aimed to cut costs and this could
include job cuts, although he declined to specify how many jobs
might go or how much could be made in savings.
"There's some fat to be taken out," he said.
The company also plans to streamline its operations: its
most recent financial statement lists more than 50 subsidiaries.
"We are a construction company, we will concentrate on our
core business (of) construction," said Rumaithi. "If it's not
related, we're out; if it's related we're still in."
Arabtec will go to banks for funding but there will be no
bond issues for the time being, he said.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Stanley Carvalho, writing and
additional reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Susan Fenton)