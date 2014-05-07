DUBAI May 7 Dubai builder Arabtec
said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit more doubled
on the back of a strong delivery of projects and growth in its
Gulf businesses.
The contractor made a net profit of 138 million dirhams
($37.57 million) in the quarter compared to 62.5 million dirhams
in the corresponding period in 2013, it said in a statement.
The earnings beat estimates of analysts polled by Reuters
who expected an average profit of 116.3 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)