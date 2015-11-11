BRIEF-Kina Securities says signed trade finance agreement with ADB
* Kina Securities and Asian Development Bank (ADB) sign first trade finance agreement in Papua New Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 11 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec swung to a third-quarter net loss, it reported on Wednesday.
Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in the parent of 944.8 million dirhams ($257.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement to Dubai's bourse.
This compares with a profit of 68.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said.
SICO Bahrain had forecast Arabtec would make a quarterly net loss of 21.2 million dirhams. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt