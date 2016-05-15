DUBAI May 15 Dubai contractor Arabtec
reported a narrowing first-quarter net loss on Sunday as revenue
rose.
The firm had reported losses in the preceding five quarters,
which it blamed on increased costs and tough market conditions.
In April, its chairman said Arabtec could break even this year
and should return to profit in 2017.
Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in
the parent of 46.4 million dirhams ($12.63 million) in the three
months to March 31, it said in a statement. This compared with
a loss of 279.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of
2015.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Arabtec
would make a quarterly net loss of 123.6 million dirhams.
The firm's quarterly revenue was 1.94 billion dirhams,
versus 1.79 billion dirhams a year earlier.
The company, whose largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi
state-owned fund Aabar, has undergone major upheavals over the
past few years, with the departure of its chairman and most
senior management, while a much-touted $35.8 billion project to
build one million homes in Egypt failed to be agreed.
Arabtec's 2015 net loss was 2.35 billion dirhams ($640
million) in 2015, Reuters data shows.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
