DUBAI Aug 16 Dubai's largest listed
construction firm Arabtec swung to a second-quarter
net loss on Sunday, missing analysts' estimates as costs rose.
The builder had also reported losses in the preceding two
quarters.
Arabtec made a net loss attributable to equity holders in
the parent of 718.3 million dirhams ($195.59 million) in the
three months to June 30, it said in a statement to Dubai's
bourse.
This compares with a profit of 102.4 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Arabtec would
make a quarterly net profit of between 88.4 million dirhams and
90.6 million dirhams.
"The Board of Directors has undertaken a careful review of
its accounting policies in respect of recognising revenue, cost
and profit and adopted a more conservative approach than that
previously used," Arabtec said in the statement.
"The benefits of the restructuring programme will be
reflected in our Q4 results and fully in 2016."
The firm said its quarterly revenue from continuing
operations was 1.8 billion dirhams, down 8.1 percent
year-on-year. Direct costs increased by 31 percent, Arabtec said
without elaborating.
The company has undergone major management upheavals over
the past 15 months, culminating in the election of Abu Dhabi
businessman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam al-Rumaithi as its
chairman in May. He replaced Khadem Abdulla al-Qubaisi, who was
not nominated for renewed board membership.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirhams)
