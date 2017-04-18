(Adds details from AGM, background)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, April 18 Dubai builder Arabtec
got approval from shareholders on Tuesday for a
planned 1.5 billion dirham ($409 million) rights issue, sources
told Reuters, as the troubled firm strives to position itself
for a turnaround.
Shareholders also approved plans to use existing capital to
wipe out accumulated losses, people present at the annual
general meeting said.
Media were not admitted to the meeting and company officials
were not immediately available to comment.
Loss-making Arabtec has been struggling for more than two
years in a depressed Gulf market for infrastructure projects,
its problems exacerbated by internal strife among shareholders
and several senior management changes.
The company, which reported accumulated losses of 4.6
billion dirhams last year, is asking banks to waive terms on its
debt, banking sources told Reuters on Monday.
"Shareholders agreed to the proposed rights issue and wiping
out accumulated losses not exceeding the capital and authorized
the board to proceed with the plan," one of the sources said.
Arabtec's current share capital stands at 4.61 billion
dirhams, while its accumulated losses are 4.64 billion dirhams,
according to its balance sheet ending 2016.
Arabtec's executives told shareholders the company would
announce a profit for the first quarter of 2017, a second person
said.
Earlier this week, the company said it had appointed Peter
Pollard as its new group chief financial officer who will
succeed acting group CFO Ravi Murthy.
Murthy, who was appointed acting group CFO in July 2015,
will move to become CFO of the company’s subsidiary, Arabtec
Construction.
Arabtec shares closed 0.36 percent higher at 0.840 dirhams.
Its share price has fallen nearly 36 percent this year.
($1 = 3.6720 UAE Dirham)
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)